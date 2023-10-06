Author Daniel Soha to hold book signing for Vignettes at Scarborough Chapters

Author Daniel Soha will hold a book signing for Vignettes at the Scarborough Chapters on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 8.

Local author Daniel Soha will hold a book signing event on Sunday, Oct. 8, for his book Vignettes.

A collection of short stories, Vignettes is the first book Soha has written in English.

A former Beach resident who now lives in southwest Scarborough, Soha is an award-winning author in the French language.

He is the two-time winner of the Christine-Dumitriu-Van-Saanen prize, awarded by French Book Fair in Toronto, for his novels L’Orchidiable (2009) and Chroniques Tziganes II (2015). Soha is also a two-time finalist for the Trillium Book Prize for his novels La Maison (2009) and Le Manuscrit (2012).

Born in Aix-en-Provenence, Soha lived and studied in France until his mid-20s. He also lived and worked in New York, Paris, Singapore, and Boston before calling Toronto home.

Vignettes is a collection of short fiction stories, the first of which is titled Birchmount — a nod to the neighbourhood he now calls home.

Soha’s book signing on Oct. 8 takes place at the Chapters Scarborough bookstore at Kennedy Commons, 20 William Kitchen Rd., from 1 to 4 p.m.

Vignettes is also available for purchase locally at Book City, 1950 Queen St. E., in the Beach.

For more information on Soha and Vignettes, please go to https://mosaicpress.ca/products/vignettes