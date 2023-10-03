Trains stopped at Danforth GO station due to network-wide system failure on CN rail corridors

Trains are stopped in both directions at Danforth GO station on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 3, due to a "network-wide system failure" on the CN rail corridor. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Trains are stopped at the Danforth GO station, and across the entire GO rail system, as a system-failure has suspended all service along CN rail corridors in the Greater Toronto Area.

The “network-wide” system failure has put a stop to UP Express train service between Union Station and Pearson airport.

Metrolinx said on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 3, that trains are currently holding at the nearest station due to the issue.

“There is a CN network wide system failure that is affecting all rail corridors,” said Metrolinx in a post on Twitter (X) earlier this afternoon. “Trains are holding at their nearest stations. Our teams are working with CN to resolve the issue quickly and safely.”

There is no timeline on when service may get back up and running. GO Transit is encouraging riders to consider other means for transportation at this moment.

Also, VIA Rail has said trains coming from and arriving at Union Station may be impacted by the situation. For more information on VIA trains, please go to the Twitter (X) account at @VIA_Rail

In an update late this afternoon, GO Transit said:

“Our top priority is getting people home from Union Station, which is very busy tonight. We are beginning to run outbound trains from Union Station about every 30 minutes. You can see departure information from Union Station here.

“For customers travelling into Union Station tonight, service will be less frequent but should be between 30-60 minutes.

“As we work with our rail partner on this issue and restore full service, there will be continued cancellations and potentially delays this evening.

“Trains are expected to be very busy, so please continue to explore alternative ways to get to your destination this evening – or consider travelling later this evening when trains and buses are expected to be less busy.”

For more information on this system failure and GO train schedules, please go to https://www.gotransit.com/en