Trains stopped at Danforth GO station due to network-wide system failure on CN rail corridors

Trains are stopped at the Danforth GO station, and across the entire GO rail system, as a system-failure has suspended all service along CN rail corridors in the Greater Toronto Area.
The “network-wide” system failure has put a stop to UP Express train service between Union Station and Pearson airport.
Metrolinx said on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 3, that trains are currently holding at the nearest station due to the issue.
“There is a CN network wide system failure that is affecting all rail corridors,” said Metrolinx in a post on Twitter (X) earlier this afternoon. “Trains are holding at their nearest stations. Our teams are working with CN to resolve the issue quickly and safely.”
There is no timeline on when service may get back up and running. GO Transit is encouraging riders to consider other means for transportation at this moment.
Also, VIA Rail has said trains coming from and arriving at Union Station may be impacted by the situation. For more information on VIA trains, please go to the Twitter (X) account at @VIA_Rail
In an update late this afternoon, GO Transit said:
For more information on this system failure and GO train schedules, please go to https://www.gotransit.com/en
