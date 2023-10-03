f8 Photography Collective set to host October exhibit in Scarborough

The Beach-based f8 Photography Collective presents its ON THE MOVE: Exploring Transportation exhibit at the Clark Centre for the Arts in Scarborough from Oct. 2 to 30. Photographers participating include (photo above) Natalia Shields and her photo Amsterdam Floral Bicycle.

The Beach-based f8 Photography Collective (‘f8’) celebrates its 15th year of creating contemporary photography, with an exhibition in Scarborough’s Guildwood area this month.

The exhibit is tilted ON THE MOVE: Exploring Transportation. It will take place at the Clark Centre for the Arts, 191 Guildwood Parkway, from Oct 2 to Oct. 30.

Collective members Maureen Littlewood, Catherine MacKinnon, Rod Trider, and John Wallace are participating in the exhibit with guest artists Lily Markovic, Anthony Schatzky, Natalia Shields and Jonathan Ward.

Transportation implies moving people, animals and goods from one location to another. The last 200 years have seen momentous changes in transportation – railways, steamships, the automobile and airplanes.

These innovations have transformed both countryside and towns and cities. The lives of people have been affected. And in some cultures, the humble bicycle is a common vehicle of choice and is making a comeback in North America as a non-polluting, affordable means of transportation.

The f8 photographers have captured images illustrating the impact of transportation in various aspects of the world today. Whether the subject of the photo is boats, planes, trains, buses, old cars and car parts, tractors, wagons, bikes or buggies, each artist applies their unique perspective.

The Clark Centre for the Arts hours are Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Opening Reception with artists present will be Saturday, Oct. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m.

There will also be a Meet the Artists event on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m.

For further details, please contact John Wallace at ziggydoodle9815@gmail.com

For more on the f8 Collective, visit https://www.f8photographycollective.com/