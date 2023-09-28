Man facing charges including harassment after being arrested on porch of residence in Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue area

A 57-year-old man is facing charges of harassment and prowl by night after being arrested by p0lice in the Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue area earlier this week.
According to police, a man was in the rear yard of a residence in the area on Thursday, Sept. 28. Officeres arrived and arrested a man who was allegedly on the front porch of the residence, police said in new release late on the afternoon of Sept. 28.
Police said there were also investigating another incident involving a man in the Beach who allegedly followed a female youth in the Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue area on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
Allan Jacobson, 57, of no fixed address, is facing charges of harassment by following, prowl by night, and failing to comply with a release order.
In the Sept. 28 news release, police said they are concerned there may be more victims.
An image has been released of the accused, and anyone with information is urged to come forward.
Police can be contacted at 416-808-5500, or at Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
