Two suspects sought in connection with alleged sex assault in Gerrard and Coxwell area

Toronto police are looking to locate two male suspects in connection with an alleged sexual assault in the Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue area early on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 24.

According to police, two men attended the victim’s residence at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Once inside, police said the men allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed the victim.

The men then fled the residence, police said.

As a result of investigation police have identified two suspects.

Jordan Sugar-McDonald, 25, of Toronto, is wanted on charges of sexual assault, assault, assault choking and robbery.

He is described as five-five inches tall, weighing between 230 to 240 pounds, with short dark brown hair and many tattoos on his sleeve and left hand. He also has a scar about his nose. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt.

Isaiah Gandy, 19, of Toronto, is wanted on charges of sexual assault, assault, and robbery.

He is described as fivc-feet, six-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and tattoos on his hand and arm. He was last seen wearing a beige jogger set and riding an electric scooter.

Police have released photos of both men in the hopes that someone will know their whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com