The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society presentation to feature Canadian golf historian Ian Murray

Canadian golf historian Ian Murray, with Paul Nicosia, will speak this week about the history of the house at 17 Gledhill Ave.

The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society hosts a presentation by Canadian golf historian Ian Murray, with Paul Nicosia, on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The presentation will be about the house at 17 Gledhill Ave., just north of Danforth Avenue, and its remarkable 130-year history.

Notably, the house was home to a family of both stonecutters and professional golfers.

Admission to the presentation is free and everyone is welcome to attend.

The presentation will take place at the Beaches Sandbox, 2181 Queen St. E., and goes from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

For more information about The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society, please go to the website at http://tbeths.com or contact the Society by email at contactTBETHS@gmail.com