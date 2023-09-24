Deja Views: Kingston Road bank robbery in 1971 remembered

The above photo shows the aftermath of a bank robbery on Kingston Road near Balsam Avenue in 1971. Inset photo shows the same corner now.

By David Van Dyke

This archival photograph (above) depicting the southeast corner of Kingston Road and Balsam Avenue has an alarming story to tell.

You see, the CIBC bank directly behind the photographer had just been robbed. Three squad cars and four detectives are on the case!

Alex Gulin sent me this image (taken in 1971). His father Tom owned the 3 Star Restaurant located next to the Dyer Drug Store. A big shout out to Alex for sharing a bit of our dubious past.

Do you have any photos of bank heists in the Beach you’d like to share with our readers? Okay, probably not, but maybe an old pic of one of our banks, that would be great!

You can contact me gdvandyke61@gmail.com