Historic walk at St. John’s Norway Cemetery set for afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 23

Beach Historian Gene Domagala is seen by the the monument to Canadian soldiers buried in the St. John's Norway Cemetery at Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road in this Beach Metro News file photo.

Local historian and Beach Metro Community News columnist Gene Domagala will host an historic walking tour of St. John’s Norway Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The walk will begin at 1 p.m. Participants are asked to meet at the northwest corner of Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road.

St. John the Baptist Norway Anglican Church and St. John’s Cemetery are historic sites in East Toronto.

Thousands of former residents are buried in the “cemetery on the hill”. Both the church and cemetery are marking 170 years in the community, having been established in the year 1853 in what was then known as the Village of Norway.