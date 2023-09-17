Beaches Terry Fox Run set for today at Woodbine Beach Park

Participants are seen in this Beach Metro News file photo taking part in last year's Beaches Terry Fox Run. This year's run is set for today (Sunday, Sept. 17) at Woodbine Beach Park.

The Beaches Terry Fox Run is taking place today (Sunday, Sept. 17).

The run begins at Woodbine Beach Park, 1675 Lake Shore Blvd. E., at 9 a.m. and participants are welcome to join in anytime up to 1 p.m.

The Terry Fox Run has been raising funds for cancer research since 1981.

The run is held in memory of Terry Fox who began his Marathon of Hope to raise awareness of and funding for cancer research in 1980.

Fox ran 5,373 kilometres across six provinces in 143 days (from April 12 to Sept. 1 in 1980).

He had to stop the run as the cancer he had returned. Fox died in June of 1981 at the age of 22.

Everyone is welcome to take part in today’s Beaches Terry Fox Run as it is accessible for runners, walkers, cyclists, people using wheelchairs and people pushing strollers.

Those taking part can choose to do either a five or a 10-kilometre route along the Boardwalk and into Ashbridges Bay Park.

Registration for the Beaches Terry Fox Run will begin at the pavilion across from the Woodbine Beach Bathing Station at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 17.

For more information, or to register for the run online, please go to https://run.terryfox.ca/28745