Pape Village Block Party set for Saturday, Sept. 16, from noon to 8 p.m.

The Pape Village Block Party goes today (Saturday, Sept. 16) from noon until 8 p.m.

The Block Party will take place on Pape Avenue in East York between Mortimer and Gamble avenues.

There will be lots going on at the party including live bands, a car show, vendors, a fun zone for kids and much more. Admission to the event is free.

Performers slated to be at the Block Party include Philcos, Moka, Boneyard, Little Sunday, Gustau & PdD, Yiannis Kapoulas, Imbayakunas, and the All Star Big Band.