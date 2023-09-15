Music for the Soul free concert featuring Brooklyn Doran set for Beach United Church on Saturday

Brooklyn Doran will perform at a free Music for the Soul concert set for Beach United Church on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 16.

Featuring Brooklyn Doran, the free concert will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Doran has been a staple of the Toronto folk scene for more than 10 years.

While the concert is free, donations towards the Beach United Church’s food programs in the community will be welcomed.

For more information on this concert, please visit the church’s website at https://beachunitedchurch.com/