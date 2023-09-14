Three East Toronto stabbings in less than 12 hours under investigation by police

Toronto police are investigating three stabbings that took place in East Toronto between approximately 10 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 5:15 a.m. on Sept. 14.

In the most recent incident on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 14, police were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues at approximately 6:15 a.m. for reports that two people had been stabbed.

According to the Toronto Police Operations Twitter (X) account, two adult males had been stabbed and were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. There was no further information available on the stabbing of the two men at this time.

Earlier on the morning of Sept. 14, police were called to the area of Danforth Road and Pilkington Drive at 3:30 a.m. for reports that an adult man had been stabbed.

Police said the stabbing did not happen at the location where the victim was located. The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said there was no information on a suspect.

Finally, late last night police were called to the Coxwell Avenue and Strathmore Boulevard area, just north of Danforth Avenue, for a that a man had been found with a “slash wound” at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On the afternoon of Sept. 14, police issued a news release that included a photo of the suspect being sought in last night’s incident.

According to police, there was an altercation between two men and the suspect allegedly slashed the victim’s face with an unknown weapon.

The suspect is described as six-feet tall, with black medium length hair and a skinny build. He was wearing a beige trench coat, black pants and a black toque.

All three incidents are under investigation by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com