Beaches Artisan Market slated for Saturday, Sept. 16 at Kew Gardens

The Beaches Artisan Market will take place at Kew Gardens park on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The market will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to the market is free, and along with the works of the artisans on display for sale, there will also be free facepainting for children.

The Beaches Artisan Market takes place monthly at Kew Gardens and remaining events for 2023 will be on Oct. 14 and Nov. 5.

Kew Gardens park is located at 2075 Queen St. E.

For more information on the Beaches Artisan Market, please visit the website at https://www.queenstmarketplace.com/