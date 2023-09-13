Danforth East Arts Fair to take place at East Lynn Park this weekend

Children make artwork during last year's Danforth East Arts Fair. This year's fair is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, at East Lynn Park.

The 13th annual Danforth East Arts Fair will take place on the weekend of Sept. 16 and 17 at East Lynn Park.

The fair showcases the work of an eclectic mix of local artists in a beautiful outdoor setting. East Lynn Park is located south of Danforth Avenue between Woodbine and Coxwell avenues.

This year’s fair will take place rain or shine, and the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Lunch and snack options will be available at the fair from local restaurants .

The Danforth East Arts Fair is extremely family friendly, and there will a number of free children’s activities and crafts taking place on-site both Saturday and Sunday.

For the adults, there will be a soundtrack of live acoustic music and more than 50 artisans.

Volunteers wishing to help with the fair are asked to go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0545AEAB2BAAFD0-decaf#/