Deja Views: High water on Glen Manor Drive in the 1970s remembered

Photo above shows flooding at the foot of Glen Manor Drive in the 1970s.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

It being one of the wettest Augusts I can remember, I thought it appropriate to share this image, dropped off at our office with no name.

To this nameless individual who supposedly took this picture at the bottom of Glen Manor Drive sometime in the 1970s, I say thank you so much!

Do you have any photos of the Beach and you are a little shy and don’t want a byline? Please, by all means, come by the Beach Metro Community News office at 2196 Gerrard St. E. and drop off your pictures anonymously.

I would greatly appreciate it.