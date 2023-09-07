Turning Red to be screened tonight at outdoor movie night in Monarch Park.

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher will host an outdoor movie night at Monarch Park on Thursday, Sept. 7.
The movie to be screened will be Turning Red, the animated Oscar-nominated movie that takes place in Toronto.
There will be free popcorn at the movie. Those attending are reminded to bring their own blanket and/or lawn chairs.
The film will begin at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.). Monarch Park is located at 115 Felstead Ave., southwest of Danforth and Coxwell avenues.
The screening is supported by the Toronto Civic Employees Union Local 416.
For more information on the outdoor movie night, please visit Fletcher’s website at https://www.councillorpaulafletcher.ca/
