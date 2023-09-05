Back to School Traffic Safety Campaign underway in Toronto this week as students return to classes

Children and parents cross Queen Street East at Balsam Avenue under the supervision of the school crossing guard on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 5. Photo by Susan Legge.

A Back to School Traffic Safety campaign will be conducted by Toronto police this week as thousands of students return to classes today after the summer break.

The traffic safety campaign kicked of this morning (Tuesday, Sept. 5) at St. Aiden Catholic Elementary School in north Scarborough. Along police traffic services officers, representatives from the City of Toronto and Toronto District Catholic School were at the launch event.

The campaign will run from Monday, Sept. 4, to Sunday, Sept. 10.

“All road users should expect increased traffic throughout Toronto, but specifically within school and residential zones. It is paramount that drivers consider the safety of school children, pedestrians, and cyclists, when travelling on our roads,” said police in a news release on the morning of Sept. 5

“Children are among the most vulnerable road users. Whether they are walking, cycling, or riding the school bus, it’s imperative we all do our part to ensure they arrive to school and return home to their loved ones safely,” said Traffic Services Insp. Matt Moyer.

“All road users are reminded to stay focused and follow the rules of the road. Road safety is a shared responsibility and we all have a role to play.”

In the news release, police said there will be an emphasis on enforcement, education, and community engagement, and officers will be looking out for drivers who speed, drive aggressively, drive distracted or impaired.

“Officers will also be in school zones targeting those who are parked illegally or vehicles potentially putting others at risk. Often, these behaviours lead to frustration, congestion and an unsafe environment for all road users,” said the news release.

