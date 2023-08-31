One man arrested, police seek three others in connection with alleged robbery in Queen Street East and Wineva Avenue area

Toronto police have arrested one man and are seeking three others in connection with an investigation into an alleged robbery and assault in the Beach on Aug. 24.

On Thursday, August 24 at 2:20 a.m., officers investigated a robbery in the Queen Street East and Wineva Avenue area.

Allegedly, four suspects attacked a victim and stole their property. The victim, who is a man in his 30’s was taken to hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Brayden Wilcox, 23 of Toronto was arrested and charged with robbery.

Investigators have also identified two other suspects.

Antonio Hurtado, 23, of Barrie is wanted for robbery, aggravated assault and a failure to comply with a release order.

Jessie Sacobie, 23 of Toronto is wanted for assault, robbery and aggravated assault.

A fourth suspect is described as five-foot-nine, with a slim build between 20-25-years-old, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black jeans at the time of the offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com/