Leslieville Beer Fest set for Dundas Street East on Saturday, Aug. 26

This Beach Metro Community News file photo shows crowds along Dundas Street East at the 2019 Leslieville Beer Festival. The 2023 version of the Leslieville Beer Festival takes place on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Leslieville Beer Fest is set for Saturday, Aug. 26.

Dundas Street East, between Carlaw and Logan avenues, will be closed to traffic for the festival.

“Come and join us for a good old fashioned neighbourhood street party,” said organizers on the Leslieville Beer Fest website’s home page.

This year’s festival takes place between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Along with local breweries providing the beer, there will also be food venues available and entertainment during the festival.

The Leslieville Beer Fest is a ticketed event. Cost for tickets is $40 and includes a commemorative mug and two beer sample tokens.

Craft brewers taking part in this year’s festival include the Indie Ale House, Woodhouse Brewing Co., Eastbound Brewing Co., Radical Road Brewing Co., Saulter Street Brewery, Common good Beer Company, Longslice Brewery, Lost Craft Brewing, Paniza Brewing Co., County Durham Brewing Company, Goose Island Beer Co., Pump House Brewery, Partake Brewing, Bangarang, Side Launch Brewing Co., Kugo Brewing Co., Two Loons Brewing, Midtown Brewing Co., and Rodenbach.

Exhibitors at the festival will include Beach Hill Smokehouse.

The charity partner for the festival is The Red Door Family Shelter. Festival organizers will be collecting any unused drink tickets from the event and cashing them in towards a donation to The Red Door Family Shelter’s children’s programming. There will also be red charity donation buckets at the festival where those attending can contribute to the shelter.

There will also be an information tent about The Red Door Family Shelter at the festival.

For more information on the Leslieville Beer Fest, and how to purchase tickets, please go to https://www.leslievillebeerfest.com/

For more information on the work The Red Door Family Shelter does in the East Toronto area, please go to https://www.reddoorshelter.ca/