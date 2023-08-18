Wheels on The Danforth Street Festival and Car Show set for Saturday

This Beach Metro Community News file photo shows the Wheels on The Danforth festival last year. This year's festival is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 19. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

The 2023 version of the Wheels on The Danforth Street Festival and Car Show is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The festival features car shows, entertainment, food and fun.

Presented by the Crossroads of the Danforth BIA, the festival is centred around the area where Danforth Avenue and Danforth Road meet, just west of Warden Avenue.

It takes place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Wheels on the Danforth features two judged car shows on Aug. 19. The first is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and it will be followed by an evening car show from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Scheduled entertainers performing on the Main Stage at Danforth Road and Danforth Avenue include Stephen’s Garage, Little Peter and the Elegants, the Shukanya Nrittangan Dance Group, Jordy Jackson, Ladies of Pop featuring tributes to Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry. The festival wraps up with a Fire Finale Show starting at 9:30 p.m.

Along with the cars and entertainment, there will be vendors, buskers, food and a Kids Zone in Oakridge Park on Danforth Avenue on Saturday.

As part of the Wheels of The Danforth festival, there will also be an outdoor movie shown at Oakridge Park on the night of Friday, Aug. 18. The movie will be Top Gun Maverick. There will be craft vendors, food and fun beginning at 6 p.m. tonight in the park. The movie begins at dusk. Oakridge Park is located at 3459 Danforth Ave.

Wheels on The Danforth benefits Wounded Warriors Canada, Variety Village, and Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

For more information on this year’s Wheels on the Danforth festival, please go to https://www.wheelsonthedanforth.com/