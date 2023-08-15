Two more arrests made in Leslieville shooting that took life of innocent bystander

Toronto police investigate a shooting at Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue on July 7 that took the life of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Toronto police have announced two more arrests in connection with a shooting last month in Leslieville that took the life of an innocent bystander.

In a news release on Tuesday, Aug. 15, police announced a 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and that a 23-year-old woman has been charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice.

The shooting on Friday, July 7, took the life of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44, a Leslieville mother of two young daughters who was hit by a stray bullet at approximately 12:30 p.m. She was walking in the neighbourhood and was a completely innocent victim of the shooting, police said.

According to police, the daylight shooting in a crowded area over the lunch hour took place after an altercation between three men near the intersection of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue.

On July 13, police announced a 32-year-old man had been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with the shooting. Police said at the time they were still looking for the two other men involved in the altercation that led to the shooting.

Ahmed Mustafa Ibrahim, 20, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, robbery, and failing to comply with probation, police said in today’s news release.

Also, Khalila Zara Mohammed, 23, of Pickering, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to an indictable offence and obstruction of justice.

Police said they are still looking for the third man involved in the altercation. He is described as 18 to 25 years old, average height, slim build, with long hair in a ponytail. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a black North Face hoodie, dark coloured jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Toronto police Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Huebner-Makurat’s memory to help support her husband and daughters ages 4 and 7.

“Caroline was more than just a mother; she was a constant source of love, strength, and support for her girls. She worked tirelessly to provide them with a nurturing and stable environment, striving to give them the best opportunities in life,” the GoFundMe page said.

So far the campaign has raised more than $300,000. Those wishing to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-karolina-huebnermakurat