Toronto Food Truck Festival: A weekend of tasty delights and live performances at Woodbine Park

Gourmet hamburgers are sure to be just one of the many culinary delights at the Toronto Food Truck Festival this long weekend. The food, drinks and live music are scheduled to start tonight at 5 p.m. at Woodbine Park.

By NAFISAT ALAO

The Toronto Food Truck Festival takes place this weekend at Woodbine Park from Friday, Aug. 4 through to Monday, Aug. 7 with 30 to 50 food trucks offering diverse, delicious, and never-before-tasted foods and drinks.

There will be a variety of live music performances throughout the event from some of Toronto’s best local talent and there a chance to participate in live-eating challenges.

The festival will feature vegetarian, halal, vegan, and gluten-free food trucks.

Woodbine Park is located at 1695 Queen St. E., northeast of Lower Coxwell Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East.

Admission to the food truck festival is free and there is something for everyone to enjoy. Here are all the details on the performances taking place at the festival this weekend:

Friday, Aug. 4

The food truck festival begins on Friday at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. with performances and activities scheduled.

The event’s first performance will be from the Double the Pleasure band at 5 p.m.; followed by the eating challenge taking place at 6 p.m.; and finally a performance by Pearl Jamming in tribute to Pearl Jam at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

The food truck festivities continue on Saturday, this time beginning at noon and ending at night.

The first activity on this day will be the live-eating challenge at 2:15 p.m.; followed by a performance from LeBarons shortly after at 2:30 p.m. After that there will be a performance by the Crooked Zebras at 5 p.m. followed by another live eating challenge at 6 p.m. The final performance on this day will be from The Hip Experience band at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6

On Sunday, the activity and performance lineup is similar to Saturday’s. The food truck festival begins at noon and ends in the evening.

The first activity on this day of the event is the live eating challenge at 2:15 p.m.; followed by a performance by Haddix at 2:30 p.m. Later in the evening, there will be another live eating challenge that takes place at 5:45 p.m.; and after that, the final performance by the Crooked Zebra band takes place at 6 p.m.

Monday, August 7

The final day of the food truck festival event at Woodbine Park consists of similar activities.

The live-eating challenge will be the first thing held at 2:15 p.m. after that a returning performance by Haddix at 2:30 p.m. Another eating challenge happens at 5:45 p.m.; finally a performance by the Pearl Jamming band at 6 p.m.

For more information regarding this year’s food truck festival please visit https://www.canadianfoodtruckfestivals.com/toronto/