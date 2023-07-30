Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up for this year with Sunday, July 30, performances in Woodbine Park

My Son the Hurricane will be the final performers for this year's Beaches International Jazz Festival. They will take the stage in Woodbine Park on Sunday, July 30, at 6:30 p.m. Performances today begin at 1:30 p.m. and will also feature Heather Bambrick with the Swing Shift Band; Malia Love; and the Apollo Suns. Photo: My Son the Hurricane website.

The final performances at this year’s Beaches International Jazz Festival are set for today in Woodbine Park.

As part of The OLG Weekend Series, the festival’s final day of performances on Sunday, July, 30, go from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the Main Stage at Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen St. E.

Heather Bambrick with the Swing Shift Big Band will takes the stage at 1:30 p.m.: then Malia Love performs at 3:30 p.m.; the Apollo Suns are at 5 p.m.; and My Son the Hurricane will finish off the night and the festival with a performance starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the 35th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival, please visit https://www.beachesjazz.com/