Queen Street East closed for Beaches International Jazz Festival StreetFest celebrations on nights of July 27, 28 and 29

Crowds fill Queen Street East in the Beach for events at last year's Beaches International Jazz Festival StreetFest. This year's StreetFest is on the nights of July 27, 28 and 29. Queen Street East between Woodbine and Beech avenues will be closed nightly for the event.

The Beaches International Jazz Festival presents the ever-popular StreetFest along Queen Street East nightly from Thursday, July 27, to Saturday, July 29.

Queen Street East will be closed between Woodbine and Beech avenues from 6 to 11 p.m. each of those nights for crowds of music fans to take over the streets and watch and hear multiple bands in performance.

More than 30 bands will be performing at various locations over the course of StreetFest’s three nights. For a complete list of locations and bands performing, please go to https://www.beachesjazz.com/streetfest

StreetFest will see Queen Street East From Woodbine Avenue to Beech Avenue be closed to vehicles to make room for the festival. The closure is in effect from 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on all three nights of the StreetFest. Vehicles will also not be allowed to park on Queen Street East between 4 to 6 p.m. on July 27, 28 and 29 or they will be towed.

Please also note for StreetFest that the route of the Main Street 64 bus will be adjusted. Bus service will also maintained on Woodbine Avenue.

for residents living south of Queen St East between Balsam Avenue to Lee Avenue, buses are north and south on Lee Avenue, and south on Wineva Avenue.

for residents living south of Queen St East between Waverley Road to Kippendavie Avenue, buses will travel south on Waverley Road and exit via Kew Beach Avenue at Woodbine Avenue.

Waverley Road, Lee Avenue and Wineva Avenue will remain open during the StreetFest hours for thorough-way traffic and for safety and access reasons.

In a news release earlier this week, Toronto police said Kenilworth Avenue, Kippendavie Avenue, Hambley Avenue, Hartford Avenue, and Herbert Avenue will be changed to two-way streets during the StreetFest road closure times so that residents can enter/exit their homes.

This coming weekend also marks the final one for this year’s Beaches International Jazz Festival, and there’s lots planned for Woodbine Park on Friday, July 28, Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30.

The OLG Weekend Series presents the eighth annual Groovin’ in the Park showcases (a meeting of Soul, Funk, World & House music) on July 28 and 29.

Some past performers making a return for Groovin’ in the Park include DJ Spinna’s WONDER-FULL, Tortured Soul, Roy Davis Jr., Greg Wilson, Starting From Scratch, Jojo Flores, Tush, Soul Motivators, Jason Palma, DJ Yogi, Ritmo Collective, and Mike Gibbs.

The festival’s final day of performances on Sunday, July, 30, goes from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Heather Bambrick with the Swing Shift Big Band takes the stage at 1:30 p.m.: then Malia Love at 3:30 p.m.; Apollo Suns at 5 p.m.; and My Son the Hurricane finishes off the night and the festival at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the Beaches International Jazz Festival, please visit https://www.beachesjazz.com/