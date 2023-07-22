Deja Views: A look back to Main Street and Kingston Road in 1954

Above photo shows the intersection of Kingston Road and Main Street as photographed by James Victor Salmon in 1954. Inset photo shows the same view now.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

The intersection of Kingston Road and Main Street has changed so much since James Victor Salmon took this image above in 1954.

Today, these crossroads are mostly residential with two huge condo developments.

But did you know that more than 100 years ago, it was the second busiest intersection in Toronto?

