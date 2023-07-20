Beaches International Jazz Festival features ’90s party, Soul of Motown this weekend at Woodbine Park

The Beaches International Jazz Festival continues this weekend with TD Main Stage performances at Woodbine Park.

The Beaches International Jazz Festival continues from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, on the Main Stage at Woodbine Park with the TD Weekend.

The music begins on July 20 with a 90s renaissance party hosted by Master T from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Featured performers will include Starting from Scratch; and Mista Jiggz.

On Friday, July 21, the performers include All McCartney: Tribute to Paul McCartney and The Beatles live at 7 p.m.; followed by Soul of Motown: All the best of Motown at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, July, 22, the performers are Johannes Linstead at 2:30 p.m.; Spencer Mackenzie at 4 p.m.; Steele at 5:30 p.m.; Zach Zoya at 7:30 p.m.; and Jay Douglas at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, July, 23, scheduled performances are Little Magic Sam Band at 1:30 p.m.; James Anthony at 3 p.m.; Kenny Blues Boss Wayne at 4:30 p.m.; and Dawn Tyler Watson at 6:30 p.m.

Woodbine Park is located at 1695 Queen St. E.

The 35th Beaches International Jazz Festival continues until Sunday, July 30.

For more information on this month’s festival, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2023/07/04/beaches-international-jazz-festival-brings-summer-fun-for-the-month-of-july/