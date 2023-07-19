Toronto Beaches lacrosse team moves on to second round of Ontario Junior Lacrosse League playoffs

Winning Game Four of the series at the Pickering Recreation Complex, the Toronto Beaches moves on to the semifinals after beating the Oakville Buzz 11-4.

Toronto Beaches secured a spot in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) semifinals with a thrilling victory over Oakville Buzz on Tuesday night.

In Game Four of the series, held at the Pickering Recreation Complex (Toronto Beaches home arena this season), the Beaches beat the Buzz 11-4.

Toronto Beaches won the first game in the series at the Toronto Rock Centre in Oakville 8-6 on July 13. The Buzz won the second game 8-4 at the Pickering Recreation Complex on July 14 . Game Three, on July 16 in Oakville, was won 12-8 by the Beaches.

According to the OJLL website, there will be no rematch for Oakville and it will be the Toronto Beaches who draw the undefeated Orangeville Northmen in the second round.

For more information on the OJLL and this season’s playoffs, please go to https://www.ontariojuniorlacrosse.com/

For the latest updates on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to the team’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BeachesJrA