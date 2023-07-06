Police seek man, 21, in connection with alleged assault in Eastdale and Lumsden avenues area

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged assault.
Police responded to a call for an alleged assault on Tuesday, July 4, in the Eastdale and Lumsden Avenues area.
According to police, the suspect met the victim in a parking lot and an argument ensued and the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim.
Ahnaf Alvee, 21, of Toronto is wanted on charges of assault and failure to comply with a release order.
He is described as five-foot, six inches tall, with a slim build, moustache, black combed-over hair, and a light beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com/
