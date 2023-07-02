Deja Views: A look back to Bracken Avenue in the 1960s

Francie Czerwinski sent in the photo above of the family home on Bracken Avenue in the 1960s. Inset photo shows what the house now looks like.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Thank you to Francie Czerwinski for sending me a photograph (above) of your family home on Bracken Avenue!

I believe the original photo was taken in the 1960s, and I strongly believe renovations have taken place since then.

Do you, like Francie, have an old photo of your house you’d like to share with our readership?

Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com