Canada Day 2023 fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay set for night of Saturday, July 1

The City of Toronto’s Canada Day fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay, foot of Coxwell Avenue at Lake Ontario, starts at 10 p.m. sharp on the night of Saturday, July 1.

The Ashbridges Bay fireworks display will last 14 minutes.

Large crowds are expected to attend the display, which can be viewed from anywhere along the Boardwalk.

Toronto police are reminding those planning on attending that the use of fireworks on public properties including beaches, parks, parkettes, and sports fields is illegal. Police are also promising a strong presence in the area over the entire long weekend as officers make public safety a priority. Please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2023/06/29/canada-day-long-weekend-to-see-large-police-presence-in-woodbine-beach-ashbridges-bay-area

Due to the large crowds and localized road closures, police are urging people to find alternate methods other than driving to get to the area on the night of July 1. Expected road closures in the area will include Lake Shore Boulevard East.

Police said parking enforcement will also be heightened in the area due to limited parking. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to use alternate modes of transportation.

The following TTC routes to reach Ashbridges Bay and Woodbine Beach are suggested:

31 Greenwood (from Coxwell Station)

92 Woodbine South (from Woodbine Station)

Other fireworks displays put on by the City of Toronto on Saturday, July 1, will be at Stan Wadlow Park in East York; Milliken Park in Scarborough; and Centennial Park in Etobicoke.

For more on Canada Day celebrations planned for East Toronto, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2023/06/27/canada-day-fireworks-festivals-parade-set-for-east-toronto-this-saturday/