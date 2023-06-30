Q107 Canada Day Weekend Picnic at Woodbine Park takes place June 30 and July 1

The Q107 Canada Day Weekend Picnic takes place at Woodbine Park on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1.

The annual Q107 Canada Day Weekend Picnic at Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen St. E. – northeast of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Coxwell Avenue — takes place on the night of Friday, June 30, and during the afternoon and evening on Saturday, July 1.

The event features food, fun, music and more. There will be food trucks and a beer garden presented by Muskoka Brewery.

The fun starts on June 30 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. with bands Reckless Bryan (tribute to Bryan Adams) at 6:30 p.m.; Jukebox Heroes (tribute to Foreigner) at 8 p.m.; and Keep the Faith (tribute to Bon Jovi) at 9 p.m.

On July 1, the picnic goes from noon to 11 p.m. Bands slated to perform are After the Gold Rush (tribute to Neil Young) at noon; Monkey Wrench (tribute to the Foo Fighters) at 1:10 p.m.; Aeroforce (tribute to Aerosmith) at 2:15 p.m.; and Pearl Jamming (tribute to Pearl Jam) at 3:45 p.m.; Sheer Heart Attack (tribute to Queen) at 5:15 p.m.; the AC-DC Show – Canada (tribute to AC-DC) at 6:45 p.m.; Floydium (tribute to Pink Floyd) at 8:15 p.m.; and Desire (tribute to U2) at 9:45 p.m.

For more information on the Q107 Canada Day Weekend Picnic, please go to https://www.q107canadadayfest.com/