Birchmount Stadium among locations hosting Robbie International Soccer Tournament games this long weekend

Birchmount Stadium will host championship games for The Robbie International Soccer Tournament taking place this Canada Day long weekend. Championship Day for the tournament is Monday, July 3.

The 55th annual Robbie International Soccer Tournament takes place this Canada Day long weekend with games slated for a number of East Toronto fields.

The tournament, for teams ages 13 to 18, takes place from Saturday July 1, through until Championship Day on Monday, July 3.

Birchmount Stadium in southwest Scarborough, often referred to as the “Home of the Robbie”, will play host to a number of the championship games on July 3.

As part of the Championship Day events there will be The Robbie All Star Game between Team Julian De Guzman And Team Dwayne De Rosario at Birchmount Stadium at 1 p.m.

Both De Guzman and De Rosario are former Canadian national teammates who grew up in Scarborough and played in The Robbie as kids.

Since its inception in 1967, The Robbie has raised funds for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Those attending the All-Star Game on July 3 are asked to make a donation of $5 to Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

The Robbie tournament is named after Robbie Wimbs, who was the son of tourney organizer John Wimbs, who had Cystic Fibrosis.

Over the years, the tournament has raised close to $2 million for Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

Along with Championship Day at Birchmount Stadium, other local fields hosting Robbie matches this weekend will be the Cherry Beach Soccer Fields in the Port Lands.

The Cherry Beach Fields will be hosting the boys U17/18 tournament games, featuring 10 teams including a squad from the Pride of Gall Hill Club in Barbados. The championship game for the boys U17/18 is set for Birchmount Stadium at 5 p.m. on July 3.

For more information, including full schedules for this weekend’s games, please visit: https://therobbie.ca