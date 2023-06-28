Canada Day Long Weekend Launch Party with The Two Fours at The Hideaway in the Beach on June 30

Local band The Two Fours will play their Second Annual Canada Day Long Weekend Launch Party on Friday, June 30.
Performing upstairs in The Blue Room at The Hideout, 2282 Queen St. E., the group will kick start the weekend with a musical mix of rock, roll, roots, country, blues, and random genres.
The band’s lineup will be Susan Litchen, sax and flute; Wally Hucker, bass; Mark Porter, drums; and special guest local guitar wizard Sean Turner. All four sing lead and background vocals.
Their two-hour show, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., will feature two sets of highly danceable tunes. Adding to the party atmosphere will be door prizes of mounted and framed classic 45 RPM records. Free on street parking is available.
All tickets to the show include an entry for door prize draws. Tickets at $5 in advance, $10 at the door, are available at the bar downstairs at The Hideout, or by contacting the band, at 416-690-5442, or thetwofours@eol.ca (Only 70 tickets are available.)
