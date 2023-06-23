Nine-storey building made of mass timber frame proposed for Gerrard and Greenwood area

Greenwood Avenue, east side, just south of Gerrard Street East is shown in photo above. A proposal for a nine-storey mixed-use building for the area has recently been received by the City of Toronto.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The City of Toronto has received an application for a nine-storey mixed use building to be built southeast of the Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East intersection.

The site is currently composed of 14 properties (low-rise residential and mixed-use buildings) which have a total of 24 rental dwelling units. The specific building addresses identified in the application are 1291-1311 Gerrard St. E. and 243-247 Greenwood Ave. The proposal does not include the building situated directly on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The proposed building will have 289 rental residential dwelling units, 24 of which will be rental replacement units. It is expected to have 16,605 square metres of residential Gross Floor Area (GFA) as well as 1,725 square metres of retail Gross Floor Area.

The applicant, Percy Ellis Holdings, will provide 22 parking spaces with only 17 of those reserved for residents. To offset the low number of vehicular parking available, there will also be 319 bicycle storage spaces.

The building will be constructed with a mass timber frame in an effort to help the City of Toronto reach its climate goals.

The proposal will redevelop this current site into a mid-rise building with retail facing Gerrard Street East/Greenwood Avenue as well as a mid-block connection to Richard Avenue, which runs east of Greeenwood one block south of Gerrard.

Although no date has been set yet, Percy Ellis is expected to engage in public consultation with the local business community, arts organizations, Indigenous community, residents and housing providers between 2023 and 2024 regarding the proposal.

For more information on this development, contact City Planner Steven Barber at steven.barber@toronto.ca or Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher at councillor_fletcher@toronto.ca

Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.