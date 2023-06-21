First day of summer welcomed with The Cosmic Dancer: A Musical Meditation for the Summer Solstice at St. Saviour’s church

Beaches composer/guitarist Battenberg will perform original guitar compositions and narratives that tell the story of the Cosmic Dancer, whose legends can be found in mythologies around the world, to welcome the first day of summer on June 21.

The first day of summer for this year, Wednesday, June 21, will be welcomed with a concert in East Toronto.

Mark Battenberg and St. Saviour’s will present The Cosmic Dancer: A Musical Meditation for the Summer Solstice at St. Saviour’s Anglican Church, 43 Kimberley Ave., at 8 p.m. tonight.

Beaches composer/guitarist Battenberg will perform original guitar compositions and narratives that tell the story of the Cosmic Dancer, whose legends can be found in mythologies around the world.

In 2023, summer officially begins at 10:57 a.m. on June 21 with the Summer Solstice which is when the sun travels its northernmost path in the sky and is the longest day of the year for daylight in the northern hemisphere.

The Cosmic Dancer concert is free to attend and all welcome.

Those attending tonight’s concert are asked to please bring non-perishable food items for donation to a local food bank.