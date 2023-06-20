Toronto BluesFest set for East York Civic Centre grounds on Saturday, June 24

The Toronto East Rotary Club presents the Toronto BluesFest on Saturday, June 24, at the East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave.

A free event, BluesFest goes from noon to 9 p.m. and will five leading Toronto blues artists along with a youth talent session, great food, a beverage terrace, a community marketplace, and a kid’s fun zone.

“This is the third year the Toronto East Rotary Club is holding the Toronto BluesFest,” said Marion Chan, the event’s co-chair, in a news release.

“It’s an opportunity for Toronto East Rotary to bring awareness to the initiatives and organizations that we support throughout the year. More importantly, it is a way for us to bring the community together so that they can enjoy a day’s outing listening to great music and having fun.”

Kicking off the day from noon to 2 p.m. will be the Long & McQuade Youth Stage showcasing young blues musicians.

First on the stage at noon will be the Daniel-Raum Trio. Also performing on the Youth Stage will be the University of Toronto Schools Big Band.

Top blues artists will then perform from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Slated to perform are Danny Marks & The Bluez.FM Allstars; the Gene Hardy Trio; The Blues Miners; Root Down Trio; and Left Turn featuring blues guitarist Mike Sedgewick.

Those attending are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

For more information on this Saturday’s Toronto BluesFest in East York, please go to https://torontobluesfest.com