Deja Views: The construction of the Silver Birch Boathouse in 1934

By DAVID VAN DYKE
The photo above from the City of Toronto Archives shows the construction of the Silver Birch Avenue Boathouse in 1934.
This is the furthest you can walk east along the Boardwalk.
Beyond this point is sand, dogs and the R.C. Harris Water Treatment plant at the far east end of the beaches.
