Letters to the Editor: Focus on the importance and privilege of our free and fair elections, and remember to vote

Reader Martin Gladstone sent in this photo of newspaper coverage of his father Russell, with guitar, returning home from the Second World War.

RE: ‘Remember the price that was paid so you are free to vote’, In My Opinion, Beach Metro Community News, June 13.

I want to thank Beach Metro Community News editor Alan Shackleton for the excellent and conscientious article. ( https://beachmetro.com/2023/06/14/in-my-opinion-remember-the-price-that-was-paid-so-you-are-free-to-vote/ )

Sharing the ultimate sacrifice that local men like Murray, Kidd and Jones paid panged my conscience deeply to vote on June 26 for a new mayor.

We must all work through the circus element of the election and focus on the importance, the freedom, and the privilege to have free and fair elections.

My father, Russell Norman Gladstone, was stationed in England from 1939 to 1945 as part of the Canadian forces. He later crossed the channel in June 1945 following D-Day. Unlike Murray, Kid and Jones, although wounded twice, he was lucky enough to return home to Toronto and went on to marry and have six children.

Russ was a musician, and we are fortunate that a local paper published his serenade to a nurse on his return in 1945.

His sentiments would have echoed the In My Opinion piece in the strongest terms. Thank you for providing your readers with such a timely and important article. And please everyone…VOTE!

Martin Gladstone