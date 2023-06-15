Bloom on The Beach celebration on June 16 features guest speaker, Bloomsday Brunch

Oliver Girling has painted this mural which depicts some of the character Leopold Bloom's adventures and images from James Joyce's novel Ulysses. The mural is on the north wall of Sandycove Way laneway just south of Queen Street East and west of Wineva Avenue.

The Toronto Bloomsday Festival takes place in the Beach on Friday, June 16.

The Bloom on The Beach – A Celebration of James Joyce’s Ulysses, starts at the Beaches Branch Library, 2161 Queen St. E., at 9:30 a.m. on June 16.

It will be followed by a Bloomsday Brunch at the Balmy Beach Club, 360 Lakefront, at 12:30 p.m.

Participants in the event will be recreating Dublin in 1904 with readings, music, song, and merriment.

For information on how to participate, please visit http://torontobloomsday.com/ or call Mary Durkan at 416-365-7877.

Guest speaker for the event will be Des Gunning from the Joyce Centre in Dublin, Ireland.

The Boomsday celebration cast will feature actors Joe Allen, Joe Durkan, Mary Durkan, Des Ellis, Catherine Hughes, Claire Keating, Kevin Kennedy, David Mackett, Enda Reilly, Bille-Jean Shannon, and Catherine Vaneri. Musicians will be Alana Cline, Daev Clysdale, and Jacob McCauley. Singers will be Catherine Hughes and Kevin Kennedy, with Yiddish songs peformed by Theresa Tova.

Sponsors of the event include the Irish Cultural Society of Toronto.

New for the 2023 Bloom on The Beach celebrations is a mural painted on the north wall of the Sandycove Way laneway, just south of Queen Street East and west of Wineva Avenue. Manitoulin Island muralist Oliver Girling has painted the mural which depicts some of the character Leopold Bloom’s adventures and images from Ulysses.