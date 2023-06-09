Public Meetings on development proposals for sites on Cosburn Avenue and on Danforth Avenue set for June 22

This site on the north side of Cosburn Avenue, just east of Broadview Avenue, is being considered for a 25-storey residential building. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A pair of Public Meetings held by Toronto and East York Community Council are slated to discuss development proposals for properties in East Toronto.

The meetings are set for 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, in Committee Room 2 at Toronto City Hall (100 Queen St. W.). Those attending can do so in person or by video conference.

The development proposals to be discussed are for a 25-storey residential building at 16, 20 and 26 Cosburn Ave.; and for a seven-storey residential building proposal at 1793-1795 Danforth Ave.

The proposed Cosburn Avenue building, with a gross floor area of 19,265 square metres, will have 292 residential units which includes 30 rental replacement units.

The application also proposes a 128-square-metre Privately Owned Publicly Accessible Space (POPS) at the front of the building as well as an on-site park.

There will be 32 parking spaces in two underground levels for cars and 293 bicycle spaces available for residents in the proposed building.

The site, just east of Broadview Avenue, is currently home to a three-storey residential rental building at 20 Cosburn Ave. and other low-rise residential buildings. There are currently at least six rental dwelling units on site.

The Danforth Avenue proposal is for a building with a gross floor area of approximately 1360 square metres, 120 square metres of which will be used for commercial use.

The building will consist of 16 residential units, two car parking spaces and 16 bicycle spaces available to residents. The development site is located on an empty lot on the south side of Danforth Avenue, between Bastedo and Roseheath avenues.

Community members are encouraged to attend the meetings and express their opinions about the proposals.

Following the meeting, the Toronto and East York Council will make recommendations on the applications that will then be forwarded to Toronto City Council for further consideration.

Anyone who cannot attend in-person can submit a written comment via email (teycc@toronto.ca), through video conference, or a phone call. Participants must register by email to the above address or by phone at 416-392-7033 by 12 p.m. on June 21.

For more information on how to participate in the meeting, please visit https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/get-involved/public-consultations/participate-in-virtual-engagement-events/

Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.