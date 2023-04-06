Fearless Meat on Kingston Road to hold fundraiser for Beach Metro Community News on Friday, April 7

Fearless Meat on Kingston Road will be holding a fundraising event on Friday, April 7, in support of Beach Metro Community News.
On April 7, which is Good Friday, Fearless Meat will be sale-pricing its regular size Peameal Bacon, St. Lawrence Market Style Sandwiches for $3.99 with proceeds going to Beach Metro Community News.
Fearless Meat is located at 884 Kingston Rd., just west of Pickering Street on the north side.
“I believe Beach Metro News is a most important part of our community, and I hope that this event will give people an easy way to participate in your fundraising drive,” said David Brown, owner of Fearless Meat.
“I also hope that this event will inspire other local businesses to do similar fundraising events for Beach Metro News and other great community causes.”
Fearless Meat will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 7.
Beach Metro Community News is a non-profit community newspaper run by a volunteer Board of Directors. Established in 1972, the paper is currently holding a fundraising drive as part of its 51st birthday, and is asking for the support of residents to keep local journalism strong in the community.
To become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter, please go to https://beachmetro.com/donations/support-beach-metro-news/
