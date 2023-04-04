Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade set for afternoon of Sunday, April 9

The Easter Bunny waves to the crowd in this photo from the 2022 Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade. This year's parade takes place along Queen Street East on Sunday, April 9.

The annual Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade takes place on the afternoon of Sunday, April 9.

The parade, which first took place, in the Beach area in 1967, will travel west along Queen Street East from the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant to Woodbine Avenue.

It will start at 2 p.m.

Numerous participants will be taking part in this year’s parade including representatives of local businesses and community organizations.

There will be floats, marchers and musical entertainment for those gathering along Queen Street East for the parade. The Easter Bunny will of course be at the parade waving to children along the route.

Among the musical entertainment will be local band The Two Fours playing their eclectic mix of rock, roll, roots, blues, country, and random tunes on Community Centre 55’s float.

Representatives from Beach Metro Community News will also be taking part in Sunday’s parade.

Residents are reminded Queen Street East will be closed to vehicle traffic between the R.C. Harris plant and Woodbine Avenue for the duration of the parade which is expected to take approximately two hours.

A number of intersections along Queen Street East will be closed as well, and bus and streetcar service will also be impacted due to the parade. Some of the road closures along Queen Street East will begin as early as 10 a.m. on April 9.

For full details on the Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade and the timing of road closures, please go to www.beacheseasterparade.ca

Along with the parade, the Beaches Easter Weekend Celebration will also include an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt on Good Friday (April 7) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The scavenger hunt will see participants visit a number of locations in the Beach area to find the hidden Easter Eggs. For more information, please go to www.beacheseasterparade.ca/eggscavengerhunt

The Beaches Lions Club has been organizing the parade since 1973.