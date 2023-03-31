Remembering the 3 Star Restaurant on Kingston Road

The 3 Star Restaurant was located at 919 Kingston Rd. from 1955 to 1979. Up until 1970 it was run by Tom Gulin and his family. Photo: Submitted.

Today, Beach Metro Community News looks back over the decades to remember the 3 Star Restaurant on Kingston Road.

The restaurant was located at 919 Kingston Rd., just east of Balsam Avenue.

From the middle of the 1950s to 1970, the restaurant was run by Tom Gulin and his family. Many people referred to the restaurant over the years as “Tommy 3 Star”.

In 1948, Tom Gulin came to Canada at the age of 12 with his family from Macedonia. His family (father Gicho, mother Dimitra and older sisters Evangelina and Alexandra) came to Toronto in search of a better life.

Tom’s first job was as a shoeshine boy on Yonge Street. He then became a waiter for John Bitove Sr. at the Java Shoppe Restaurant on Bloor Street West near Jane Street.

After a few years, with the assistance of his father, Tom purchased the property and 919 Kingston Road and opened up the 3 Star Restaurant. He worked very hard in those early days at the restaurant, being there from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

In 1955, Tom married Marge and they went on to have three children (Michael, Alexander and Kathey) together. The family lived directly above the restaurant until 1967 when they moved to Scarborough.

After many years of working the long hours required to serve customers, Tom decided to sell the 3 Star Restaurant in 1970. It was sold to brothers Bill and Bob Mallinos and they continued to run it until 1979.

After he sold the 3 Star, Tom went on to open two more restaurants: The Gateway Fish and Chips in Aurora with his brother-in-law Archie Papulkas, and then the Villa Fish and Chips with his family in the West Rouge neighbourhood of Scarborough. Tom died in 2013.

While he ran the 3 Star Restaurant, Tom became well known to Beach and Kingston Road Village residents and business people.

Many of his regular customers began to ask if he could also cater off-site functions, and despite the challenges of this he was able to do so. Tom hired extra staff to help cater many weddings, bowling, baseball and hockey banquets over the years.

The 3 Star Restaurant was also active in the community and sponsored a number of sports teams including the Dentonia Park championship baseball team of 1966.

Apparently that championship was won in a best-of-five game series that saw the 3 Star Restaurant’s team pitcher Jim Smirnis toss a no-hitter in Game 3.

Having been in the community for so long, the 3 Star Restaurant had numerous loyal customers over the decades.

Some of those notable customers included musician Glenn Gould; film director Norman Jewison; actor John Candy; pro hockey players Brad Park, Mike Walton, Rod Seiling and Jim McKenny; former Toronto police chief William McCormack; and Dr. Ross Bennet.

The 3 Star Restaurant was not only a popular spot with students from Malvern Collegiate, Neil McNeil Catholic High School, Adam Beck Public School and Balmy Beach Public School, but it also provided many of those youngsters with jobs.

Some of the most popular menu items of the customers at the 3 Star Restaurant were French fries and gravy, peameal bacon and eggs, clubhouse sandwich, toasted Danish, and rice pudding.

If you have memories of the 3 Star Restaurant you would like to share, send them to Beach Metro Community News editor Alan Shackleton at alan@beachmetero.com and he will share them with Tom’s family members.

— Information for this story was sent to Beach Metro Community News by Alex Gulin, the son of Tom Gulin.