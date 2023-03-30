Beaches-East York MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon disappointed her Private Members Bill on flooding protection defeated at Queen’s Park

Mary-Margaret McMahon is the Liberal MPP for Beaches-East York.

Beaches-East York Liberal MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon is expressing frustration and surprise after her Private Member’s Bill aiming to strengthen flooding protection for residents across Ontario was defeated on Second Reading last night at Queen’s Park.

McMahon’s Private Member’s Bill 56 Fewer Floods, Safer Ontario Act 2022 did not get support from the ruling majority government Progressive Conservative MPPs during the evening vote held on Wednesday, March 29.

The Bill had support from Liberal MPPs in the provincial legislature, MPPs of the NDP Official Opposition, the one Green Party MPP and one independent MPP, said McMahon. However, Progressive Conservative MPPs did not support Bill 56 and it was defeated.

Prior to the vote, McMahon had been hopeful that her Private Member’s Bill would have the support of all parties and show collaboration on the part of elected MPPs when it came to protecting the environment and residents impacted by flooding

“It’s clear the government has no interest in collaboration,” said McMahon in a statement released on Thursday, March 30.

“I spoke to every single member in the house, many of whom were supportive in our conversations, even had a meeting the Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks who vocalized his support, so I was surprised when he voted against it,” said McMahon in her statement.

“It’s beyond disappointing that the government isn’t willing to work together for the betterment and safety of Ontarians.”

Bill 56 would have established a residential flooding education program equipped with a ministerial website and municipal mailout and declare the fourth week of March as Flooding Awareness Week.

In an In My Opinion column in Beach Metro Community News on March 21, McMahon explained the importance of her Private Member’s Bill. — https://beachmetro.com/2023/03/21/in-my-opinion-local-mpp-addresses-growing-dangers-around-flooding-in-private-members-bill/

In her statement on March 30, McMahon said she hopes the Ontario Progressive Conservative government of Premier Doug Ford will act on flooding protection and support measures despite the defeat of her Private Member’s Bill.

“Bill 56 was a simple solution to prevent hardships caused by the leading cause of public emergency in Ontario, flooding,” she said.

“I am happy for the government to take my bill and implement these measures themselves to help alleviate the financial hardship, mental stress, and potential grief for Ontarians. Despite our failed efforts, I will continue to proudly serve and advocate for Beaches-East York at Queen’s Park.”