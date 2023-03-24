Beaches International Jazz Festival presents Rockfest concerts in Guildwood on March 24 and 25

The Beaches International Jazz Festival will celebrate rock music with the Rockfest concerts set for this weekend in Scarborough.
The concerts will take place in the parking lot of the Guildwood GO Station, 4105 Kingston Rd., on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25.
Admission to the performances, which will feature a number of tribute bands, is free. There will also be plenty of free parking. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Performers slated for March 24 are Aeroforce (a tribute to Aerosmith) at 7 p.m.; and The AC/DC Show – Canada at 8:30 p.m.
Performers slated for March 25 are Reckless Bryan (a tribute to Bryan Adams) at 2 p.m.; Floydium (a tribute to Pink Floyd) at 4 p.m.; Monkey Wrench (a tribute to the Foo Fighters) at 5:30 p.m.; Pearl Jamming (a tribute to Pearl Jam) at 7 p.m.; and Sheer Heart Attack (a tribute to Queen) at 8:30 p.m.
For more more information on Rockfest presented by the Beaches Jazz Festival, please go to https://www.beachesjazz.com/rockfest
Local readers are reminded that the 2023 Beaches International Jazz Festival takes place in the month of July at a number of East Toronto locations including Queen Street East in the Beach, Woodbine Park and Jimmie Simpson Park in Leslieville. For more info on this year’s festival, please go to https://www.beachesjazz.com/
