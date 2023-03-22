Greek Independence Day Parade set for Danforth Avenue on afternoon of Sunday, March 26

Marchers take part in the Greek Independence Day Parade along Danforth Avenue in 2022. This year's parade is on Sunday, March 26.

Greek Independence Day will be celebrated by Toronto’s Greek community with a parade along Danforth Avenue on the afternoon of Sunday, March 26.

The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. at Donlands and Danforth avenues and will head west along Danforth Avenue to Broadview Avenue.

The annual parade marks the Greek War of Independence against the Ottoman Empire in the early 1800s which ultimately led to Greece’s formation as a independent state. The day is celebrated on March 25, and Toronto’s Greek community holds its parade on the Sunday closest to that date.

As part of the Greek Independence Day events, there will also be a wreath laying ceremony taking place after the parade (at approximately 3 p.m.) on March 26 at the Alexander The Great Parkette at Logan and Danforth avenues.

A number of local road closures will be taking place along Danforth Avenue for the parade. Those attending the parade are urged to take public transit if possible.