Malvern Junior boys hockey team wins 2023 city championship

Members of the Malvern Collegiate Junior boys hockey team celebrate their city championship win earlier this month at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. Photo: Submitted.

By KADEN CAMPBELL

The success of the Malvern Collegiate Institute hockey program continued on Wednesday, March 8, when the Junior boys team defeated Leaside High School 7-2 to win the city championship.

Just six days removed from the Varsity Malvern girls taking home gold, the Junior Black Knights boys were eager to avenge their city final loss from 2022 to win the championship this year.

The Toronto District Secondary School Athletic Association (TDSSAA) title game was played at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in downtown Toronto.

The first period ended 1-1 as Owen Snider tucked in the Black Knights opener, however this wouldn’t be the final time he would find the back of the net.

The second period saw forward Jimmy Lombardi and Snider put Malvern ahead by a score of 3-1..

Following the break, the boys in Black, White and Red went on an absolute tear in the third with goals coming from Thomas Stickland, with two from the point, Calum Mackay, with a backhand deke, and Snider completing the hat trick to seal the win.

Success this season for the Black Knights came from the Lombardi, the team captain and leader on and off the ice; Snider with his impressive skill and dedication to the team throughout the season; and defensive leader Jared Harding with his incredible skating and vision.

“I believe that the boys were prepared for this game, they won a huge semifinal game against ECI (Etobicoke Collegiate Institute) that prepped them for the fast-paced and skilled Leaside Lancers,” said Malvern head coach Korey Brand.

“Before the game we spoke about mental toughness and the boys managed to fight Leaside’s push back and have a huge third period.”

Brand said playing the championship game at the Mattamy Athetic Centre, in the building that was once Maple Leaf Gardens, made the experience extra special.

“The day in itself was so fun, Mattamy is a world class facility that we were so lucky to play at. There were many parents, family and friends in the stands who cheered on both teams,” he said

Brand added that the Junior team’s strong showing this season bodes well for the future of the Malvern hockey program.

“It was a pleasure to coach this young group of men. There will be members of this team who move on to play Major Junior and Tier 2 Junior hockey and we wish them all the best. That being said, there is a large core of Grade 10s that look to make the jump to the Varsity team next year and continue Malvern hockey’s winning ways.”

Members of the Malvern Junior boys city championship hockey team are Jimmy Lombardi (C), Owen Snider (A), Declan Torrance (A), Jared Harding (A), Duncan MacDonald, Calum Mackay, Ari Gravas, Simon Bratt, Jonas Frynta, Liam Tinline, Jacob Fullerton, Orin Grahlman, Thomas Strickland, Lachlan MacDonald, Justin Stansfield, Bennet Lichti, Leo Sylvian, Quinn Wallace and Matthew Mutch.

Coaches of the team are Korey Brand and Carter Livingstone.