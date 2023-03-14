Mike Stevens and The Schotts perform this Saturday at Acoustic Harvest concert

World-renowned harmonica player Mike Stevens will be performinag at the Saturday, March 18, Acoustic Harvest concert in southwest Scarborough. Also on the bill will be along the bluegrass duo The Schotts. Photo by Richard Beland.

The Saturday, March 18, Acoustic Harvest concert will feature world-renowned harmonica player Mike Stevens along with the bluegrass duo The Schotts.

The concert takes place at 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church, 200 McIntosh St. in southwest Scarborough.

Doors for the show will open at 7:30 p.m.

A 2023 Canadian Folk Music Awards nominee, Stevens is also a recipient of numerous awards including the Slaight Music Humanitarian Award.

He is the founder of ArtsCanCircle, a non-profit organization that builds relationships with northern communities in Canada and Alaska by using the arts as a tool for self expression and joy.

The Schotts, Darrin and Alison, are known for their bluegrass, country and jazz inspired performances featuring guitar, mandolin and fiddle.

Tickets to the March 18 performances are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

To order advance tickets online, please visit Acoustic Harvest at https://www.acousticharvest.ca/