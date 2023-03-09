Notre Dame students create portal for The Beach BIA art display along Queen Street

The portal created by Notre Dame Catholic High School art students is shown on display at the entrance to Kew Gardens on Queen Street East.

As part of The Beach BIA’s Moonlight Madness celebration last month, students from Notre Dame Catholic School were invited to contribute a work of art celebrating the community.

The Portals project featured a number of artworks set up in areas along Queen Street East from the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant in the east to near Woodbine Park in the west.

The artworks are large portals that people can walk through and have been set up in public places.

The portal designed by the Notre Dame students was set up near the entrance to Kew Gardens Park on Queen Street East.

The theme for the portals along Queen Street East was Radiance, which is the same theme for Winter Stations 2023 now on display along Woodbine Beach.

During Moonlight Madness on Feb. 18, there was live entertainment to launch the portal displays and celebrate everything Queen Street East in the Beach has to offer.

The Grade 12 Art Council students at Notre Dame High School worked tirelessly on designing and painting their 10-foot portal, putting in 15 hours of work on it, said teacher Matthew Sottile in a note to Beach Metro Community News.

The seven student artists from Notre Dame who took part in the creation of the portal were Guilia Amaral, Keiko Duncan, Ngozi Frederick Ibida, Bernadene Labio, Emma McDougall, Angelica Marie Villareal and Hannah Wagner.

“What a beautiful experience! Lots of time and effort were involved, but in the end, our portal manifested into a charming mosaic of the combined visions of myself and my partners,” said Ngozi Frederick Ibida.

“The whole process from designing our portal to actually painting it was super fun and exciting. I’m grateful that we were given the opportunity to show our perception of the radiance of Queen Street on our portal,” said Hannah Wagner

“Participating in this project allowed me to be able to create something meaningful with my classmates for the community around us. To make the portal together was an amazing opportunity after so many experiences were taken away due to the pandemic,” said Giulia Amaral.

“This portal was an amazing once in a lifetime experience for me. I am so grateful that I was able to create and paint it alongside my friends, and I know that this will be significant and memorable to us,” said Angelica Marie Villareal.