Man, 44, arrested and charged with assault and administering a noxious substance in connection with incident on TTC subway car

Toronto police say a 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident in which a noxious substance was allegedly sprayed in a TTC subway car late last month.

According to police, officers were called to the Coxwell Subway Station at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, to investigate the reported incident.

Police alleged that two men who were unknown to each other were travelling on the eastbound subway train between Donlands and Greewood stations when without provocation one man sprayed the other man in the face with an “unknown, pepper-spray like substance”. Each time the victim stepped way from the attack, police alleged he was sprayed again.

A news release with an image of a suspect being sought in connection with the incident was issued by police on March 7.

Police announced on the evening of March 8 that a man had been arrested and charged earlier that day.

Greg Ferris, 44, of Toronto, is facing charges of assault and administering a noxious substance.